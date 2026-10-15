Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Reshuffles Leadership, Appoints Wadyajena to Central Committee

Zanu PF has appointed former Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator Mayor Wadyajena to its Central Committee while former party secretary for Science and Technology Obert Mpofu has been moved to the Council of Elders.

The changes were announced by the party's Secretary for Information and Publicity, Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa who said the appointments had been made by President Emmerson Mnangagwa through party Secretary-General Jacob Mudenda in accordance with the party's constitution.

"Cde Mayor Wadyajena has been appointed a Central Committee member," Mutsvangwa said.

Mpofu, who previously held the position of Secretary for Science and Technology has been appointed to the Council of Elders.

"Cde Obert Moses Mpofu, formerly the Secretary for Science and Technology has been appointed to the Council of Elders," Mutsvangwa said.

The party has also re-designated the position of Secretary for Economic Affairs and Investment Promotion which will be held by Senator Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

"Senator Dr Kudakwashe Tagwirei has been appointed to the new re-designated position of Secretary for Economic Affairs and Investment Promotion," Mutsvangwa said.

The appointments take effect immediately, according to the party.