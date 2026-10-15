Rwanda: Kagame Calls for African Collaboration On F1 Grand Prix

President Paul Kagame has called for African countries to work together to make Formula 1 African Grand Prix in Rwanda a success for the continent, following messages of support from South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema.

Responding to Ramaphosa's congratulations and offer of support on X, Kagame said Rwanda looked forward to working with other countries to make the event a continental achievement.

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"We look forward to working with you and all who share this vision as we make this a truly African Grand Prix in every way possible, and take motorsport to new heights on our continent," Kagame said in the post.

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Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema also congratulated Kagame and the people of Rwanda on securing hosting rights of the African Grand Prix, describing the Rwanda-Formula 1 agreement announced on Tuesday in Kigali as a historic achievement reflecting resilience, vision and hard work.

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"Zambia shares your pride in this milestone for Rwanda and Africa," Hichilema said.

In response, Kagame described the agreement as a milestone for both Rwanda and Africa, expressing his readiness to work with Hichilema and other African leaders to make the event a success for the entire continent.

"This is a milestone for Rwanda and for Africa, and we look forward to working with you and our African brothers and sisters to make the African Grand Prix a success for the entire continent," Kagame said.

The 10-year agreement will see Rwanda host a Formula 1 Grand Prix in the early 2030s on a circuit planned for construction in Bugesera. It will be the first to be hosted on the African continent since the 1993 South African Grand Prix.