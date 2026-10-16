Sudan: UN and Switzerland Plan Sudan Peace Talks As U.S. Lawmaker Proposes Resource Partnership

The UN and Switzerland are preparing a sixth meeting to coordinate peace efforts in Sudan, while a US congressman has proposed an agricultural and mineral partnership tied to progress on civilian protection and political stability.

The United Nations (UN) and Switzerland will co-host a sixth consultative meeting on coordinating peace initiatives in Sudan in Geneva, as international and regional actors continue efforts to end the war.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric announced the meeting at Tuesday's daily press briefing, saying further consultations between the five-party mechanism and Sudanese political stakeholders were expected in the coming weeks.

The meeting will bring together countries sponsoring major peace initiatives, members of the Quartet and five-party mechanism, Sudan's neighbouring states and permanent members of the UN Security Council.

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The five-party mechanism comprises the UN, the European Union (EU), the League of Arab States, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the African Union (AU).

Dujarric also referred to Monday's meeting in Addis Ababa, which brought together anti-war civilian and political forces, including the Civil Democratic Alliance for Revolutionary Forces (Somoud). He said the consultations aim to prepare for an inclusive political dialogue led and owned by Sudanese people.

The fifth consultative meeting took place in January.

'Sudanese youth network calls for civilian oversight of peace talks'

The Youth Network for Civilian Oversight has proposed an independent mechanism to monitor Sudan peace talks, track ceasefire arrangements and humanitarian corridors, and improve public transparency.

In a policy paper published yesterday, Towards a New Civil Architecture for Peace Processes, the network proposes a "Joint Civilian Engagement Window" to strengthen public participation and connect negotiations with communities affected by the war.

'US lawmaker proposes Sudan resource partnership'

US Congressman Jim Baird, a Republican representing Indiana's Fourth Congressional District, has introduced the proposed Sudan IMPACT Act, which would establish an agricultural and mineral partnership with Sudan conditional on progress in protecting civilians and achieving political stability.

According to the Sudan Investing in Minerals, Partnership, Agriculture, Commerce and Trade (IMPACT) Act, introduced as H.R. 10795, the proposed legislation provides US agricultural and mining equipment, technology and expertise in exchange for Sudanese natural resources.

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The partnership would depend on the US secretary of state determining that Sudan had made significant progress in civilian protection, political stability and responsible resource management.

Baird said economic cooperation could help Sudanese people build a more peaceful and prosperous country but stressed that civilian protection must remain the priority.

He added that Sudan's mineral resources could supply materials used in technologies such as mobile phones and cars, while creating economic opportunities for Sudanese people.

The proposed partnership could cover agricultural machinery, irrigation technology, food processing, geological surveys, mining safety and environmental remediation.

The bill remains a proposal, with any partnership dependent on the conditions set out in the legislation being met.