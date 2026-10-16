Sudan: Drone Attack Kills Two in North Darfur As Red Crescent Volunteer Killed in Blue Nile

Furawiya / Karnoi / El Tina / Umm Darfa / El Roseires — Drone attack in Furawiya area of North Darfur kills two and injures eight, while a Red Crescent volunteer dies in a bombing in Blue Nile and South Darfur authorities impose sweeping emergency measures.

Two people were killed and eight others injured in a drone attack in the Furawiya area on Wednesday evening, according to the Karnoi Emergency Room, as violence and security measures continued to affect several parts of Sudan.

In a report, the emergency room said preliminary information indicated that the attack burned two vehicles and targeted three others south of the market.

The emergency room said telecommunications outages and the lack of access to Starlink satellite internet had made it difficult to contact volunteers across the area.

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The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Joint Force control the localities of Karnoi and El Tina on the Sudan-Chad border in North Darfur, while areas bordering West Darfur continue to witness fighting with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

'Red Crescent volunteer killed in Blue Nile bombing'

The Sudanese Red Crescent Society announced the death of Badr El Din Omar Musa, a volunteer with its Blue Nile branch, who was killed while carrying out humanitarian work in the Umm Darfa area on Wednesday.

Musa had been working with emergency teams providing primary healthcare at a health centre when the area came under bombardment, the society said.

His death brings to 25 the number of Red Crescent volunteers killed since the war began in April 2023.

The society called on all parties to respect and protect humanitarian workers and civilians and refrain from targeting medical facilities.

'Three residents reportedly arrested in Blue Nile'

Separately, the Civil Society Initiative in the Blue Nile region reported that a security unit had arrested three residents of El Roseires locality and taken them to an undisclosed location without explanation.

A source from the initiative told Radio Dabanga that the men were Elrah Younis Babiker, Elbagir Elamin Saad and Jabara Abdallah.

The source said the men had been blindfolded when they were taken away and cited information indicating that they had been tortured.

'South Darfur imposes three-month emergency measures'

In South Darfur, the head of the civil administration, Salah Ahmed Ismail, known as 'El Mouj', has issued an emergency order introducing sweeping security restrictions, including a ban on carrying weapons at markets and public gatherings.

The order, which took effect immediately for three months and may be renewed, also prohibits speech, publications and activities deemed to incite hatred or racism.

It bans firearms at markets and public gatherings, except those carried by authorised security personnel. It also prohibits celebratory gunfire at public and private events and the display of weapons inside vehicles.

The order tasks the Joint Forces, the RSF and the federal police with securing markets and public gatherings, placing guards under police supervision. It cites the Emergency and Protection of Public Safety Act of 1997 and recommendations from the state security committee as its legal and administrative basis.

'Restrictions on ethnic gatherings and publications'

The order prohibits ethnic gatherings, correspondence and banners that incite hatred or racism. It also bars the publication or circulation of news deemed likely to undermine public security or provoke racist discord.

It prohibits tribal interference in civil, criminal and legal cases, while allowing mediation and reconciliation efforts.

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The measures also provide for judicial proceedings and military trials for military personnel who side with their tribes in conflicts described in the order as racist in nature.

'Ban on military uniforms and illicit trade'

The order prohibits civilians from wearing military uniforms and bans trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, smuggling resources, obscuring vehicle identification and handling stolen goods.

It also provides immunity for members of the regular forces while carrying out their duties, in accordance with the order's provisions.

The authorities have been instructed to implement the measures immediately, with the stated aims of improving security, curbing instability and promoting peaceful coexistence in South Darfur.

Those who violate the order face up to one year in prison, a fine of up to SDG10 million, or both. Authorities may also confiscate materials and equipment used in offences, while repeat violations carry doubled penalties.