Rwanda: What Rwanda's 10-Year Formula One Deal Entails

Rwanda's 10-year agreement to host Formula One will involve building a world-class racing circuit in Bugesera, developing motorsport talent and using the championship to boost tourism, investment and business, with the first race expected in the early 2030s.

The agreement, announced on Tuesday, October 13, will bring Formula One back to Africa for the first time since 1993, when the South African Grand Prix was held at Kyalami.

Under the deal, the Formula One African Grand Prix, presented by Visit Rwanda, is expected to be held annually in Rwanda for 10 years once the country joins the championship calendar. The exact date of the inaugural race and the financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

The project will extend beyond the Grand Prix itself, encompassing infrastructure development, tourism and investment promotion, motorsport training and opportunities for local businesses.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

A purpose-built circuit in Bugesera

At the centre of the project is a new Formula One circuit in Bugesera District, about 40 kilometres south of Kigali and next to the new international airport.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Rwanda set to welcome Formula One back to Africa, 30 years later

The Rwanda Development Board (RDB) will lead the wider sports, tourism, infrastructure and commercial development around the circuit.

The track is being designed by WurzDesign, headed by former Formula One driver Alex Wurz, in collaboration with Tilke Engineers and Architects. It will have to meet the FIA's Grade 1 standards required to host Formula One races.

The preliminary design features 17 corners and an elevation gain of 197 metres per lap. According to the designers, Bugesera's hilly terrain will allow for elevation changes, fast corners and overtaking opportunities.

The circuit will not be limited to Formula One. Plans envisage motorcycle and endurance racing as well as exhibitions, conferences, concerts and other entertainment events throughout the year.

The intention is to make the facility commercially active beyond the annual Grand Prix weekend.

A 10-year partnership, starting in the early 2030s

The agreement provides for Rwanda to host a Formula One race annually for 10 years once it joins the championship calendar.

However, Formula One has not announced the inaugural race date or a detailed construction timetable.

RDB chief executive Jean-Guy Afrika said the timing will depend partly on the completion of the circuit and supporting infrastructure.

Among the key projects is the new international airport in Bugesera, expected to be completed in early 2028. The inaugural race date will also depend on the circuit's readiness and coordination with Formula One's calendar.

Afrika said Rwanda and its partners had been negotiating and preparing for the project for years, with the agreement marking a transition towards detailed implementation.

ALSO READ: Five key things to know about Rwanda's Formula One Grand Prix

The financial terms, including the cost of hosting the race and specific contractual obligations, have not been disclosed.

Afrika said the project would involve a consortium of public and private-sector players, with discussions with potential investors ongoing.

Tourism and investment

Another major component of the agreement is using Formula One's global reach to attract visitors and investment to Rwanda.

Afrika described the Grand Prix as an extension of the Visit Rwanda strategy, which has used partnerships with international sports organisations to increase the country's global visibility.

The strategy includes partnerships with football clubs Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Atlético de Madrid, Basketball's Los Angeles Clippers and American football's Los Angeles Rams.

Rwanda recorded $685 million in tourism receipts in 2025, according to Afrika, and is targeting $1.1 billion by 2029.

Officials expect Formula One to increase demand for hotels, restaurants, transport, retail, logistics and financial services.

The circuit is also expected to complement the development of an airport city around the new international airport, where investments in accommodation, logistics and other businesses are anticipated.

Afrika said the circuit could accommodate about 100,000 spectators, creating significant demand for goods and services during Grand Prix weekends.

ALSO READ: Rwandan F1 fans revel in prospect of Grand Prix on home soil

Developing motorsport skills and talent

The agreement also includes ambitions to develop motorsport skills and talent in Rwanda.

Sports Minister Nelly Mukazayire said plans include establishing a motorsport academy to provide opportunities for young people interested in racing, mechanics and other technical fields.

The wider facility is expected to include a karting circuit, off-road driving facilities and road-safety training infrastructure.

Officials say these facilities could provide practical experience for young people while the wider project could generate opportunities in engineering, construction, event management, hospitality and logistics.

Mukazayire said the government wants young Rwandans to participate in motorsport in different capacities, including as drivers, mechanics, engineers and event professionals.

Details of formal training programmes, partnerships with universities and technical institutions, and specific employment targets have yet to be announced.

Opportunities for local businesses

Local businesses are also expected to be incorporated into the economic activity generated by the Grand Prix and the wider development.

Afrika said RDB would work with relevant government institutions to connect local suppliers, small and medium-sized enterprises, farmers and service providers with opportunities arising from the project.

Hotels and restaurants, for example, will require food and other supplies, while transport companies, retailers and logistics providers could benefit from increased visitor numbers and commercial activity.

The circuit's proposed year-round programme of events could also create opportunities outside the Formula One season.

However, local suppliers will have to meet the quality and volume requirements associated with major international events. Afrika said the government intends to help businesses strengthen their capacity to supply the hospitality sector and other industries linked to the project.

An African Grand Prix

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The race will be known as the Formula One African Grand Prix, presented by Visit Rwanda, reflecting Rwanda's intention to position it as an event for the wider continent.

Afrika said the name reflects the country's ambition to help return Formula One to Africa and potentially pave the way for more races on the continent.

He said Rwanda welcomes other African countries interested in hosting Formula One races, arguing that the sport's return could create wider opportunities for tourism, investment and motorsport development.

Formula One says more than 100 million fans follow the sport across Africa, with almost 60 per cent of fans in key Sub-Saharan African markets aged under 35.

The agreement therefore offers Formula One an opportunity to expand its presence in Africa while giving fans on the continent an opportunity to experience a Grand Prix closer to home.

What remains unclear?

While the 10-year agreement establishes Rwanda as a future Formula One host, several important details have not been made public.

These include the total cost of the circuit and associated infrastructure, the financial terms of the agreement with Formula One, the contribution expected from private investors and projected economic returns.

Officials have also yet to publish a detailed construction timetable, confirm the inaugural race date or announce specific targets for employment, local procurement and motorsport training.

The government says the project should be viewed as a long-term investment intended to generate economic and developmental benefits beyond the annual Formula One race.