Somalia: Somaliland President Rejects Interference Threatening Ethiopia's Security

Hargeisa — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi said on Thursday that Somaliland strongly opposed interference and any actions that could threaten neighbouring Ethiopia's stability and security.

Speaking at the presidential palace in Hargeisa after returning from visits to the United States and the United Arab Emirates, Abdillahi, widely known as Irro, expressed firm support for Ethiopia's security.

"We strongly oppose interference and any act that could endanger Ethiopia's stability and security," he said.

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His remarks followed diplomatic and military engagements between Somaliland and Ethiopia this week, alongside Somaliland's renewed willingness to discuss maritime access for its landlocked neighbour.

Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adan Bakal said in an interview with Sky News Arabia, reported on Monday, that Somaliland was ready to discuss Ethiopian access to its coastline and Berbera port. He described Ethiopia as a close ally and urged dialogue to resolve regional disputes.

Ethiopian Ambassador Teshome Shunde separately met Bakal and Somaliland army chief Brigadier General Nimcan Yusuf Gahnuug in Hargeisa. According to statements from Somaliland's foreign ministry and military, the discussions covered bilateral relations, defence cooperation and regional security, with both sides emphasising cooperation to support peace and stability.

Somaliland and Ethiopia maintain close ties spanning trade, security and diplomatic engagement. Their shared border and economic links make stability in the region an important interest for both sides.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; HornDiplomat News Desk)