Somalia: Somaliland President Returns, Thanks Trump for Remarks

Hargeisa — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi returned home on Thursday after visits to the United States and the United Arab Emirates, thanking U.S. President Donald Trump for distinguishing Somaliland from Somalia and expressing optimism about the results of his trip.

Speaking at the presidential palace in Hargeisa, Abdillahi, widely known as Irro, said his delegation had returned from the United States with confidence and high hopes for Somaliland's future.

"I thank U.S. President Donald J. Trump for distinguishing the Republic of Somaliland from failed Somalia," he said, speaking in Somali.

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His comments followed Trump's remarks describing Somaliland as a different country from Somalia, which drew welcoming statements from Somaliland's government and opposition parties and prompted celebrations in Hargeisa.

"We returned from the visit to the United States with confidence and very high hopes that its results will contribute to Somaliland's future," Irro said.

The president and his delegation visited the United States and UAE as part of efforts to strengthen diplomatic relations, expand international cooperation and advance Somaliland's strategic interests, according to a statement announcing their return.

The statement said the visits had created opportunities to develop international partnerships and promote Somaliland's economic and political interests.

Irro also addressed regional security, voicing opposition to interference or actions that could threaten neighbouring Ethiopia.

"We strongly oppose interference and any act that could endanger Ethiopia's stability and security," he said.

His return came a day after thousands gathered in central Hargeisa to thank Trump and call for U.S. recognition of Somaliland.

Participants waved American and Somaliland flags, displayed portraits of Trump and shouted "Victory to Somaliland" and "Long live America."

The celebrations centred on the city's aircraft monument and continued into the evening, with fireworks above the crowded streets.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; HornDiplomat News Desk)