Zimbabwe: Wadyajena Appointed Zanu-PF Central Committee Member

Zanu PF has appointed businessman and Gokwe-North politician Mayor Wadyajena to its Central Committee, the party's highest decision-making body between congresses, in a leadership reshuffle announced on Thursday.

The appointment was confirmed in a statement dated October 15, 2026, issued by the party's Secretary for Information and Publicity, Christopher Mutsvangwa.

According to the statement, the appointment was made by Zanu PF First Secretary Emmerson Mnangagwa through party Secretary General Jacob Mudenda in terms of Article 7 of the party constitution.

"Mayor Wadyajena has been appointed a Central Committee member," the statement read.

Wadyajena's elevation places him in the party's key decision-making structure, which is responsible for guiding party policy and overseeing internal party affairs between congresses.

His appointment was announced alongside two other changes to the party's leadership structure.

Obert Mpofu, who previously served as Secretary for Science and Technology, has been reassigned to the Council of Elders.

Senator and businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei has also been appointed Secretary for Economic Affairs and Investment Promotion, a newly re-designated position within the party.

All three appointments take immediate effect.