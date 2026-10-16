Ghana: Military Engineers to Construct Road Network for Gomoa Special Economic Zone and Eco Park

The 48 Engineers Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces is set to undertake the construction of the entire road network within the Gomoa Special Economic Zone and Gomoa Eco Park.

The directive was issued by the Ministry of Defence and the Military High Command.

According to the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, the move is aimed at accelerating industrialisation and tourism development in the Central Region.

He said the specialised military engineering unit, which undertook earthworks for the Accra-Kumasi Expressway, will now lead works in Gomoa.

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"This landmark directive marks a major step towards the implementation of two of President John Dramani Mahama's most ambitious development initiatives for the Central Region, laying the foundation for what is envisioned to become one of Africa's largest industrial parks and a world-class ecotourism destination," the MP stated.

Yesterday, a team from the 48 Engineers Regiment, led by Capt. Abrokwah, made its first official visit to both project sites to conduct preliminary inspections in preparation for the road construction works.