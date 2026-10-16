Kenya: Ruto Opens Huduma Centre in Eldama Ravine

15 October 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Baringo — President William Ruto has opened a Huduma Centre in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County, to bring government services closer to residents.

The centre is expected to reduce the distance residents travel to access government services.

"The long journeys to seek services from far will now be a thing of the past," Ruto said.

The opening was part of the President's development tour of Baringo County, which also included an inspection of the ongoing construction of Kabarnet Stadium and the Kabarnet Town Affordable Housing Project.

In Eldama Ravine, the Government also launched a Sh78.9 million electricity connectivity project targeting 343 households.

It also launched construction of a 70-kilometre road network linking Eldama Ravine, Mogotio and Baringo Central constituencies at a cost of Sh4.2 billion.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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