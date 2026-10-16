South Africa: Power Outages Force Gqeberha Manufacturers to Spend Big On Fuel to Keep Lights On

15 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Andisa Bonani

Isuzu's R380,000 diesel bill for a single day after a Gqeberha power outage highlights how failing electricity infrastructure threatens Nelson Mandela Bay's manufacturers, jobs and investment.

Isuzu Motors South Africa spent close to R400,000 on diesel in a single day to keep its plant running during an unplanned 15-hour power outage that plunged businesses in Gqeberha's Struandale and Deal Party industrial areas into darkness on Thursday, 8 October. The company has burned through approximately R1-million on diesel so far this year to keep generators running during electricity outages.

The disruption - the latest in a series of blackouts hitting the region's industrial centres - has reignited frustration over Nelson Mandela Bay's crumbling electrical infrastructure, lack of maintenance and persistent asset vandalism.

Read more Weeks in the dark: Nelson Mandela Bay's power network fails its people -- again March 19, 2026

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The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber has warned that regular power outages undermine the metro's reputation as a reliable investment destination.

Between January 2025 and October 2026, the chamber recorded 109 unplanned outages in the metro's key industrial areas.

For manufacturers, each interruption comes at a cost, with businesses forced to spend hundreds of thousands of rands a day on diesel to keep generators running.

The cost of running generators has risen alongside diesel prices, which climbed above R31 a litre...

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