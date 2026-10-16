South Africa: El Niño, Oil Shocks and Hunger Mean SA Needs a Synchronised Food Strategy

Geopolitical conflict, oil shocks and a looming El Niño threaten South Africa's fragile food system, demanding synchronised planning across food, water, energy and trade.

Geopolitical conflicts, climate change/shocks, pandemics and an unstable currency have direct, indirect and cascading effects on achieving and sustaining resilient food production in South Africa.

Equally, pandemics either related to animal health (avian influenza, foot-and-mouth disease, swine fever) or humans (Covid-19) affect supply chain dynamics and, therefore, the economics of food scarcity (availability and quality) at different levels of society. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has significantly affected access to quality seeds and fertiliser, affecting the grain and oilseed sector. Likewise, the war between the United States and Iran has directly affected global fuel costs, especially diesel availability, throughout food supply chains.

When global oil prices spike, the shockwaves hit hardest on the dinner plates of the most vulnerable citizens, particularly in South Africa where inequality remains the most critical in the world. We have seen this script play out before. During the Covid-19 pandemic, sudden logistical and food value chain and livelihood disruptions severely worsened food and nutrition security nationwide and globally, leaving scars that the country is still dealing with today.

The negative impact of Covid-19 on food security is clearly seen in the rise in the number of people...