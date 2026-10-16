Malawi: Mothers First! Mutharika Unveils Vision for Health, Jobs and Education

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has pledged to strengthen maternal healthcare, boost economic opportunities for women and expand access to education for girls, as he paid tribute to mothers across Malawi on Mother's Day.

In a message released alongside the First Lady, Mutharika extended his best wishes to mothers, guardians and caregivers nationwide, praising their sacrifices and contributions to families and communities.

The President said his administration remains committed to improving the lives of women through targeted investments in maternal health services and initiatives aimed at increasing economic empowerment.

He stressed that better healthcare for mothers, greater opportunities for women in business and ensuring girls stay in school are key priorities for his government.

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Mutharika said women play a critical role in Malawi's development and deserve greater recognition and support for the contribution they make to society.

Paying tribute to mothers, he described motherhood as a sacred blessing and hailed women for their resilience, dedication and unwavering commitment to raising families and nurturing future generations.

He noted that mothers continue to serve as the backbone of communities, helping to shape the country's future through their role in raising children and supporting households.

The President also called for continued efforts to create an environment where women and girls can access essential services, seize economic opportunities and participate fully in national development.

His Mother's Day message comes amid growing calls for improved healthcare services and increased investment in programmes designed to empower women and girls across Malawi.