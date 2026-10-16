Rwanda: Health Facilities Record 80% Drop in Assault Cases Linked to Alcohol

Rwandan health facilities have reported an 80 per cent decline in emergency cases resulting from assault just over two months after the recall of hundreds of illicit alcoholic beverages, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Minister Dr Sabin Nsanzimana disclosed the figures on Thursday, October 15, while briefing members of the National Consultative Forum of Political Organisations (NFPO) on government measures to combat illicit alcohol, substandard food products and drug abuse.

ALSO READ: Physical assault cases drop by 33% after illicit alcohol crackdown

A nationwide crackdown on illicit alcohol production and distribution began in early August.

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Nsanzimana said until then health facilities had been receiving about 100 people every three days with problems linked to the consumption of alcoholic beverages.

He argued that the resulting burden on hospitals was compounded by the economic costs of treating preventable illnesses.

"Preliminary data from health facilities shows that emergency cases involving assault have decreased by 80 per cent since the recall of illicit alcoholic beverages," he said.

He attributed the decline to the measures taken against illicit alcohol, warning that the products had contributed to health problems and wider social challenges.

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The minister said the government had considered the experiences of other countries where substance abuse had caused serious harm to communities and socioeconomic development before deciding to intensify enforcement.

20 million litres of ethanol imported annually

Nsanzimana revealed that about 20 million litres of ethanol were being imported into Rwanda annually, against an estimated 500,000 litres needed for legitimate uses, raising concerns about the diversion of the substance into illicit alcohol production.

He said producers used highly concentrated ethanol, imported at concentrations of between 96 and 100 per cent, diluted it with water to bring the alcohol content to about 40 per cent, and added flavours to make the drinks more appealing to consumers.

Some products were also given attractive names and marketed as beverages that could boost energy, he said.

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According to the minister, about 90 per cent of imported ethanol and methanol was being used in illicit alcoholic beverages, while the remaining 10 per cent served other purposes, including industrial applications and the production of sanitisers for health facilities.

He said a litre of ethanol costing about Rwf500 could produce approximately four bottles of the final beverage, each sold for Rwf1,000-1,500.

The minister added that some businesses had continued operating even after being sanctioned by inspectors.

About 250 factories producing alcoholic beverages have been closed, he said, adding that around 200 businesses were awaiting licences when the suspensions took effect.

Nsanzimana said some of the factories lacked the necessary equipment to separate methanol from ethanol, raising concerns about the safety of their products.

Poisoning cases put pressure on hospitals

The minister cited an incident in Bugesera District in which 19 people died after consuming a drink that contained methanol, highlighting the potentially fatal consequences of exposure to the substance.

He also recalled an incident at a wedding ceremony in Ngoma District that left many people requiring medical attention, placing pressure on emergency services and medical supplies.

"That is not how we should run our health system. Imagine ambulances serving an entire province being diverted to respond to a single wedding ceremony. What happens if a pregnant woman needs an emergency c-section at the same time?" he said.

He said the government was setting standards for businesses that might eventually be allowed to resume operations, while encouraging them to shift towards producing essential goods.

Political organisations call for public cooperation

Leonard Ndagijimana, spokesperson of NFPO, said the forum wanted the minister to provide information that political organisations could share with their members to help combat illicit alcohol, substandard food products and drug abuse.

He warned that continued consumption of illicit alcohol could lead to widespread health complications, including organ failure, depression and other serious illnesses.

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"If the problem persists, within five years we could have many more people suffering from serious health complications, unable to work or contribute to society. Health facilities would also face greater pressure, with more money spent treating preventable illnesses," he said.

He added that public health was closely linked to national development.

"A citizen who is not healthy cannot build the country or contribute effectively to its development," Ndagijimana said.

He called on political organisations to encourage citizens to stop consuming, producing and distributing illicit alcoholic beverages, and to avoid protecting those involved in the trade.

Theodomire Niyonsenga, from the Social Democratic Party (PSD), welcomed the crackdown, saying the reported improvements in public order and people's ability to work showed why the measures mattered.

However, he noted that some people had misunderstood the restrictions as a ban on traditional alcoholic beverages, pointing to the need for more public awareness.

The minister clarified that the crackdown was not a blanket ban on traditional alcoholic beverages, although the government did not intend to promote their consumption.