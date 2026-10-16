Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Promotes Tagwirei, Demotes Obert Mpofu in Zanu-PF Shake-Up

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has promoted close ally Kudakwashe Tagwirei into Zanu-PF's powerful Politburo.

Tagwirei, who was appointed Minister of Economic Development in Mnangagwa's Cabinet a week ago, is being tipped to take over from him.

He was appointed a Senator soon after the passing of the controversial Constitutional Amendment Act 3, which extended Mnangagwa's stay in power beyond 2028 to 2030.

A statement, signed by party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa, confirmed his appointment and the relegation of once powerful general secretary Obert Mpofu, who has now been demoted to Zanu PF's Council of Elders.

"Comrade Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, through the Secretary General, Cde Jacob Mudenda and in accordance with the Constitution of the Party, specifically Article 7, on the appointment of Central Committee members, Article 8, regarding appointments to the Council of Elders and Article 9, regarding the appointment of Politburo members, has made the following appointments and redeployments.

"Cde Mayor Wadyajena has been appointed a Central Committee member, Cde. Obert Moses Mpofu, formerly the Secretary for Science and Technology has been appointed to the Council of Elders.

"Senator Kudakwashe Tagwirei has been appointed to the new re-designated position of Secretary for Economic Affairs and Investment Promotion," reads the statement.

Tagwirei's rise, from an appointment into the Central Committee, Senate, and now Politburo, is a direct slap to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who is also eyeing the presidency after Mnangagwa.