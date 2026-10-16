Uganda: Anti-Oil Activist Who Collapsed in Court Granted Bail Over Medical Concerns

Environmental activist Shakirah Kasoga has been released on court bond due to her medical condition after her collapse during proceedings at Buganda Road Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Kasoga, was released on Wednesday, October 14, by Magistrate Winnie Nankya and was directed to return to court on October 19 alongside nine other activists arrested in connection with their campaign against aspects of Uganda's oil development plans.

Her release came just days after the court ordered prison authorities to assess her health condition and submit a medical report following her collapse in the dock during Monday hearing.

Defence lawyer Kato Tumusiime had previously told journalists that Shakirah's collapse raised questions about the conditions in which the activists were being held.

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"The unfortunate bit is that one of them is very unwell. Like most people saw in court, she fainted," he said.

Tumusiime had also criticised the continued remand of the activists, blaming prison congestion and delays in the prosecution of cases involving people arrested during demonstrations.

"The basis of all these prolonged remands is the congestion in prisons and the pretrial remand that is unconsidered, because by the time the files are sanctioned at this point, no investigation is done, so the state is never ready to start the prosecution of this matter," he said.

Kasoga is among 10 members of the Rooted in Resistance group arrested on August 31 while attempting to march to Parliament to deliver a petition calling for reforms in Uganda's oil policies and investment priorities.

The activists have raised concerns about the environmental and social implications of oil projects, including the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, which is intended to transport crude oil from Uganda's Albertine region to Tanzania's port of Tanga.

Their arrest and continued detention have drawn criticism from their lawyers, who argue that citizens should be able to exercise their constitutional rights to peaceful assembly, expression and petitioning public institutions.

Lawyer Doreen Namara previously accused security personnel of using excessive force during the arrests and said the activists had been in poor condition. She also called for medical examinations, particularly for the women in detention.

The defence team had earlier been unable to proceed with the bail applications after the trial magistrate was reported to be indisposed, resulting in further delays for the activists.

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Kasoga's release on court bond does not constitute a grant of bail. She is expected back in court on October 19 alongside the other nine accused as proceedings in the case continue.

Meanwhile, four other Rooted in Resistance activists arrested on August 10 are scheduled to return to court on October 26 for proceedings concerning their case.

The group's lawyers, including Kakuru Tumusiime, have also raised concerns about the activists' treatment during arrest and detention.

They argue that the group's campaign centres on environmental protection and the potential impact of oil projects.

The activists' case comes as Uganda advances its oil development programme, including preparations for commercial production, amid debate over the environmental and social implications of the projects.