Rwanda: Govt Mulls Stricter Inspection On Food Products

The government plans to strengthen checks on food products to establish whether manufacturers accurately declare ingredients and nutritional content on their labels, Health Minister Dr Sabin Nsanzimana has said on Thursday, October 15.

"Inspectors will, for example, check whether juice labelled as containing six grammes of sugar actually contains that amount, and whether manufacturers use ingredients they claim to include, such as vanilla."

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He said inspectors would also check sugar content in certain products and the stated levels on labels.

The minister made the remarks on while addressing leaders of political parties at the National Consultative Forum of Political Organisations (NFPO), where he outlined government strategies to combat illicit alcohol, substandard food products and drug abuse.

"The government is restructuring institutions involved in the regulation and inspection of food, beverages and medicines. By the end of this year, some of these institutions will be merged to bring their efforts together," he said.

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The planned changes would extend the government's efforts beyond illicit alcoholic beverages to other products that could pose risks to public health.

More capacity for inspections

Nsanzimana said the government is strengthening Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (Rwanda FDA).

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He said about 80 per cent of the authority's team focuses on medicines, highlighting the importance of ensuring that imported drugs meet safety requirements.

The minister said inspections of imported food products were also conducted to check compliance with the required standards. However, he did not specify when the proposed additional checks would begin or how they would be implemented.

The minister also raised concerns about electronic cigarettes, commonly known as vapes, saying reports indicated that they were being used in Rwanda. He called on parents to pay attention to their children's behaviour.

Nsanzimana said the broader effort is intended to address risks associated with food, beverages and medicines, rather than focusing solely on illicit alcohol.