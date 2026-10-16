Malawi: Mutharika Is Not Returning to Malawi On Friday

Confusion engulfed social media on Thursday after a viral statement claimed that President Peter Mutharika would return to Malawi on Friday, only for senior government officials to dismiss the notice as fake.

The statement, purportedly signed by Chief Secretary to the Government Dr Justin Saidi, alleged that Mutharika was due to arrive through Bakili Muluzi International Airport in Blantyre on Friday.

Within hours, the document had spread rapidly across social media platforms and WhatsApp groups, including forums associated with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

It was also circulated among groups linked to the State House press team, fuelling speculation that the President's return was imminent.

But after the claim gained widespread traction, government officials moved to distance themselves from the document.

Dr Saidi flatly denied authoring the statement, insisting he had not issued any communication announcing the President's return and rejecting claims that Mutharika was travelling back to Malawi on Friday.

The delayed rebuttal only added to the uncertainty, with the statement circulating for hours before authorities officially branded it a forgery.

At the same time, social media was awash with unverified claims and rumours surrounding the President's whereabouts and travel plans.

Mutharika is currently in South Africa on what has been described as a private visit, with government officials maintaining that no official announcement has been made regarding his return to Malawi.