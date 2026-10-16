Malawi VP Ansah Offers Support to Cancer Patients On Hospital Visit

Malawi's Vice-President, Dr Jane Mayemu Ansah, used a Mother's Day visit to Kamuzu Central Hospital's National Cancer Centre to deliver a message of hope to patients undergoing treatment, drawing on her own experience as a cancer survivor.

Dr Ansah spent part of Thursday's national observance with patients receiving care for lymphoma and other cancers, many of whom were unable to mark the occasion with their families.

Speaking to patients in the lymphoma ward, which treats those with Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, the Vice-President urged them to remain hopeful and stressed the importance of early diagnosis and access to treatment.

"I just came to visit you on Mother's Day, and the government is also there to support you to get tested and get better," she said.

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Drawing on her own battle with cancer, Dr Ansah sought to reassure patients that illness did not diminish their place in society and that they should not face the disease in isolation.

Her message, centred on the words "you are not alone", highlighted the emotional burden carried by many cancer patients alongside the physical demands of treatment.

She also used the occasion to encourage greater public awareness of cancer prevention, early detection and timely medical intervention.

The Vice-President praised healthcare workers for their commitment to patient care and acknowledged the sacrifices made by guardians who remain alongside relatives during extended hospital stays.

She also encouraged young Malawians to pursue careers in medicine and healthcare, arguing that the country would require more skilled professionals to meet growing health needs.

The visit placed the experiences of cancer patients at the heart of Mother's Day commemorations, drawing attention to the support required not only from government and medical staff but also from families and wider communities.

For many patients receiving treatment at the National Cancer Centre, the visit served as a reminder that their struggle is shared and that recovery depends upon a collective effort extending beyond hospital walls.