Liberia: Boakai to Open Mining, Energy Conference Amid U.S.$3b Investment Prospects

MONROVIA -- President Joseph Nyuma Boakai is expected to officially open the Liberia International Mining and Energy Conference and Expo on Oct. 28, as the government positions the country's mining and energy sectors to attract approximately US$3 billion in projected new investments.

The conference, scheduled to take place at the Farmington Hotel in Margibi County, will bring together senior government officials, international investors, mining and energy companies, development partners, technical experts and industry leaders to explore Liberia's investment potential and emerging opportunities in mineral production and renewable energy.

Deputy Information Minister for Press and Public Affairs Daniel O. Sando announced the president's expected participation Thursday, Oct. 15, during the government's regular press briefing in Monrovia.

Sando said the gathering comes at a significant moment for Liberia's extractive and energy industries, with organizers projecting a new investment cycle that could expand mineral production, strengthen infrastructure and create economic opportunities.

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"According to information provided by the organizers, Liberia is entering a significant new investment cycle, with approximately US$3 billion in projected new investments. The country's mineral production is also expected to increase, while opportunities are emerging in critical minerals and renewable energy," Sando said.

The projected investments, if realized, could provide a major boost to Liberia's economy, where mining remains an important contributor to export earnings, government revenue and employment.

However, Sando did not provide a breakdown of the projected US$3 billion or specify how much has already been committed by investors.

He said President Boakai's participation will underscore the administration's commitment to responsible mineral resource development and the expansion of Liberia's energy potential as key drivers of economic growth, job creation and sustainable development.

According to Sando, the conference will also provide an opportunity for Liberia to showcase its mineral resources, investment climate and prospects for partnerships in emerging industries.

"These developments could position Liberia as an increasingly important destination for investment and partnerships in critical minerals, renewable energy, mining technology, infrastructure, and related services," Sando said.

He noted that growing international interest in critical minerals and renewable energy presents opportunities for Liberia to attract investment, expand its industrial capacity and strengthen its participation in regional and global markets.

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Sando further disclosed that the Ministry of Mines and Energy continues to engage relevant stakeholders to strengthen regulatory oversight, promote responsible mineral development and facilitate investments that support the sustainable transformation of the country's mining and energy industries.

He emphasized that the government's approach is intended to ensure that mineral resource development contributes to broader national economic objectives, including infrastructure improvements, employment opportunities and long-term growth.

The upcoming conference is expected to provide a platform for government representatives, investors and industry stakeholders to discuss investment opportunities, technological advancements, regulatory frameworks and emerging developments in Liberia's mining and energy sectors.

It will also offer participants an opportunity to explore potential partnerships in mineral exploration, renewable energy development, mining technology and supporting infrastructure.

The event comes as the Boakai administration seeks to attract foreign investment and strengthen economic activity in sectors considered critical to Liberia's development.