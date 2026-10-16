Nigeria: Lagos Trade Fair Complex Condemns Counterfeit Drinks Production After NAFDAC Raid

NAFDAC had announced a seizure of counterfeit products worth more than N2 billion and arrested two suspects during a raid on the trade fair complex.

The management of the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex Management Board (LITFCMB) has condemned the production of counterfeit drinks and the sale of substandard products within its facility following a raid by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

NAFDAC on Tuesday said it seized products worth more than N2 billion and arrested two suspects during the operation.

The agency explained that its investigation and enforcement directorate uncovered more than 20 illegal stores allegedly used to counterfeit popular alcoholic beverage brands, revalidate expired drinks for resale and stockpile banned imported products.

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In a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, the LITFCMB's Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Veronica Ndanusa, said investigations had begun to establish the circumstances surrounding the activities.

She noted that the complex was meant to support legitimate businesses and would not be allowed to become a centre for producing or distributing counterfeit goods.

"Our facility exists to provide a conducive environment for legitimate businesses to thrive, not to serve as a breeding ground for the production or distribution of counterfeit and substandard products," Ms Ndanusa said.

She commended NAFDAC for the operation and said the board would work with regulatory and law enforcement agencies to prevent illegal activities within the complex.

Ms Ndanusa warned that anyone found engaging in activities that endanger public health would face the full weight of the law.

She urged traders and business owners to comply with established standards and put consumers' safety ahead of profit.

NAFDAC urged members of the public to report suspected cases of illegal manufacturing, the revalidation of expired products and the sale of regulated goods through its complaints line on 0800-1-NAFDAC (0800-1-623322).