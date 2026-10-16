South Africa: Authorities Shut Down March and March Arrest Claims

The National Prosecuting Authority says no warrant was issued and that it takes no instructions from political parties or public office holders.

KwaZulu-Natal police say they have no trace of any case registered against the two and urge activists not to make reckless statements.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) both say no warrants of arrest have been issued for March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and her husband, Xolani Zuma. KwaZulu-Natal police go further, saying they have no trace of any case registered against the two.

The denials follow a statement from the March and March Movement on Wednesday, 14 October. The movement said warrants had been issued and that the couple could be arrested on or before Friday, 16 October.

Its national spokesperson, Sandile Dube, said the planned arrests were linked to its nationwide protests and were politically motivated, ahead of the 4 November local government election.

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The movement accused the Presidency of trying to intimidate civil society and asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to distance himself from what it called political interference. Xolani Zuma, the acting chief executive of the SA First Forum, said the couple would hand themselves over if the reports were confirmed.

In a statement on Thursday, 15 October, NPA national spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said: "The NPA wishes to categorically deny that any warrant of arrest was issued."

He said the NPA does not receive instructions from political parties, holders of public office or anyone else on its prosecutorial function, and that its decisions are independent and impartial.

Police in KwaZulu-Natal dismissed what they called rumours, allegations or pronouncements that a warrant had been issued for the leaders of March and March and the South Africa First Forum.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathe said police do not usually respond to baseless allegations. But given the situation on the ground, and the potential for such claims to cause panic among some residents, police wanted to set the record straight.

"Police do not engage in a witch hunt and do not target anyone," Mathe said.

"No amount of public statements will derail police from enforcing the law."

Police urged activists to be responsible and not to make statements that could be considered malicious and reckless, or that could incite violence. They said anyone who suspects a warrant has been issued against them should contact the police to verify it. Anyone who wants to disclose a warrant should say what charge they are facing, so the public does not speculate.

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March and March is among the groups campaigning against undocumented immigration.

This article has been updated.