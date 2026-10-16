Somalia PM Launches Construction of Simad University Science and Technology Centre

Mogadishu — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a new science and technology centre at SIMAD University in the capital, aimed at advancing higher education, research and students' technical skills.

Speaking at a brief ceremony after the groundbreaking, Barre said universities and educational institutions were key drivers of social change and development, describing knowledge as a cornerstone of the country's future.

He stressed the importance of establishing modern educational facilities that equip students with practical skills and knowledge while contributing to Somalia's economic growth and productivity.

Barre also praised SIMAD University's progress and its efforts to expand access to education, saying the government's National Transformation Plan included developing quality universities and schools capable of producing graduates whose skills matched the needs of society and the labour market.

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"I commend SIMAD University for its continued efforts to advance education, particularly in science, technology, research and the development of modern knowledge and skills," Barre said.

He said Somali youth needed institutions where they could develop their scientific knowledge and creativity, welcoming the university's initiative to establish the new centre.

The prime minister added that he hoped the university would further strengthen links between academic learning and the needs of society, helping to produce a generation of skilled and innovative Somalis who could contribute to the country's future development.

Somalia has been working to strengthen its education sector as it seeks to expand opportunities for young people and develop the skills needed to support economic recovery and growth.