Nigeria: Govt Opens Fresh Round of Terrorism Suspects' Mass Trials

The cases commenced on Thursday before eight separate judges occupying different courtrooms of the court complex in Abuja.

The Nigerian government has commenced a new round of mass trials of terrorism suspects at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The cases commenced on Thursday before eight separate judges occupying different courtrooms of the court complex.

Among the judges are Binta Nyako, James Omotosho, Salim Ibrahim, Emeka Nwite, and Obiora Egwuatu.

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The rest of them are Hauwa Yilwa, Joyce Abdulmalik and Peter Lifu.

and the hearings are expected to continue for a few days.

While 34 defendants were scheduled to come up before Judge Ibrahim on Thursday, 25 defendants were listed for the day's hearing before Judge Lifu.

Among those listed for arraignment before Judge Ibrahim were Isah Ismail, Alai Goni, Bulama Lawal, Garba Ibrahim, Mallam Modu Abba Kichi, Lawal Alhaji Mamman and Usman Abubakar.

Rotimi Oyedepo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation (DPPF), led the federal government's prosecution team at the proceedings, while Aliyu Abubakar, Director-General of the Legal Aid Council, headed the defence team representing the suspects.

This round of mass trial is expected to last for a few days.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the federal government's last mass trial of terrorism suspects in June, following an earlier round in April.

During the June exercise, the government secured about 479 convictions. While 28 defendants were discharged, one was acquitted, and 224 cases were adjourned for continuation

The June exercise followed a four-day mass trial in April, during which the government prosecuted 508 defendants. The exercise resulted in 386 convictions, eight discharges and two acquittals, while 112 cases were adjourned to a subsequent phase.

In both exercises, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, led the federal government's prosecution team.