Nigeria: Tinubu Ordered Security Chiefs to Guarantee Safe Elections - Defence Minister

President Bola Tinubu has directed heads of security agencies to ensure a safe and secure environment for Nigerians to vote freely in the elections scheduled for January, Minister of Defence General Christopher Musa (retd) has said.

The minister disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after a security meeting presided over by the President at Aso Villa, Abuja.

He said the session was convened to update Tinubu on the security situation across the country ahead of the polls.

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"Today's meeting was to brief Mr. President on the security situation within the country. You know, the elections coming in January, and it's important that we keep him abreast of what is ongoing," the minister said.

Gen. Musa said all heads of security agencies attended the "intensive discussion," during which the President made clear his expectation for the electoral process.

"Mr. President made it very clear he wants a free, fair, and credible election. We must do everything possible to ensure that the country is safe and secure for the citizens to go out and vote," Musa stated.

The minister assured Nigerians that the security forces would remain neutral and would not allow intimidation of voters or political actors.

"We are going to ensure that we give everybody opportunity to go and serve, so they have nothing to worry about, nothing to be afraid of, and that nobody is going to intimidate them for whatever reasons," he said.

"It is important for all other political parties to ensure to understand that the security forces are going to be neutral."

The Defence Minister also dismissed suggestions that underage persons were being recruited into the armed forces, saying the concern related to terrorists' use of children.

According to him, "There is nobody that is underage that is being brought here. I think the discussion that was made was that the accusation was on the terrorists using underage.

"Well, we know that we don't have control over what they do, and that's why it's important for us to understand that we must not allow them remain wherever they are."

He said the President had ordered security agencies to intensify operations to locate abducted persons and dismantle terrorist and bandit enclaves.

"The directive from the president is: all of us must go all out to fish out and rescue all those that have been abducted, kidnapped wherever they are. There shouldn't be any camp of any terrorists or bandits anywhere in Nigeria," Musa declared.

On measures to improve security capacity, the minister cited increased recruitment, training, and procurement.

He said the President would soon commission "almost about 10" newly acquired aircraft and helicopters.

"Mr. President is coming to commission a set of new aircrafts and helicopters that have been bought. I think almost about 10 of them in number, and to show Nigerians that despite the economic issue, the issue of security is in the front burner of Mr. President's view," he said.

The minister also pointed to the recent salary increment for members of the armed forces, adding that improvements for the police, other agencies, and pensioners were being addressed.

"I'm sure very soon the police and all others is being been addressed, including those of the pensioners. Nobody is going to be left behind," he said.

The minister urged citizens to support security agencies by reporting wrongdoing, including misconduct by security personnel.

"Security is everybody's responsibility. It's not only for members of security forces. Everyone has a role to play," he said.

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"Whatever you see that is going wrong, even with our members that are not doing what is right, please don't hesitate to report. Action will be taken."

The high-level meeting was attended by the National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam; Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle; and Special Adviser to the President on Homeland Security, Major General Adeyinka Famadewa (rtd.).

Also in attendance were the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke; and Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lieutenant General Emmanuel Undiandeye.

Other security chiefs at the meeting included the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed; and Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi.