Nigeria: 11th Senate - Senators Declare Senate Presidency Seat Non-Vacant, Back Akpabio, Barau, Other Principal Officers

There have been speculations that Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, an ally of President Bola Tinubu, is considering a bid for the Senate presidency after completing his tenure as governor.

Senators on Thursday declared their support for the return of Godswill Akpabio as the president of the 11th Senate, which will be inaugurated in June 2027, months after the general elections.

The lawmakers also expressed satisfaction with the leadership of Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, and other principal officers, pledging to support their return to their respective positions in the next assembly.

They made the declaration during plenary after Mr Akpabio addressed the controversy surrounding the Senate's passage of a bill seeking to decriminalise attempted suicide for second reading on Tuesday.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mr Akpabio said since the bill's passage, some critics had accused him of religious bias, particularly over his insistence that anyone found culpable of attempting suicide should be jailed.

He alleged that the criticism was politically motivated and intended to undermine his reputation as the contest for the Senate presidency of the 11th National Assembly approaches.

"I know the position of president is gone. The position of vice president is gone. The only one that is left now is the position of senate president. So everybody will want to contest that, and then we want to mobilise. That is what is left and everybody is interested," he said.

Mr Akpabio urged political analysts to consider the issues and the personalities involved before commenting on the controversy, warning against statements that could damage people's reputations.

"So people who go out there to talk should study the personalities involved. This is a politically charged period. People should go and face the truth and discuss issues, not to try to damage people's reputations," he added.

After Mr Akpabio's remarks, the Senate Chief Whip, Tahir Monguno, expressed confidence that most serving senators would secure re-election in 2027 and support Mr Akpabio's return as senate president.

Mr Monguno, who represents Borno North Senatorial District, declared that the Senate presidency would not be open to contest in the 11th National Assembly, insisting that Mr Akpabio would retain the position.

He also expressed support for the deputy senate president and the other principal officers, saying they should retain their positions in the next assembly.

"By the grace of God, majority of us are going to make it back to the Senate, and this seat is hereby declared: there is no vacancy. No vacancy at all, including the seat of DSP, and all other principal officers. I hereby declare there is no vacancy, including principal officers," he said.

Cyril Fasuyi (APC, Ekiti North) seconded the motion, arguing that Mr Akpabio was already assured of returning as senate president for a second time.

"The seat of the Senate President in the 11th Assembly is not open to any contest. It is already occupied by Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio. I so support," Mr Fasuyi said.

Mr Akpabio subsequently put the declaration to a voice vote, and the majority of senators present supported it.

After the vote, Mr Akpabio urged critics to stop politically motivated interpretations of the Senate's resolutions on national issues, insisting that he was not biased against any religion.

He said his relationship with Muslims and his support for prayers for the country contradicted the allegations against him.

"I think that settles it. So all those who want to do politically motivated interpretations should stop. I love the Muslim religion. I send people to Mecca to pray for me and to pray for this country. And I do that even up to yesterday. And I have been doing that for the last 25 years," he added.

Mr Akpabio added that some commentators were misrepresenting the Senate's proceedings because of the approaching political season.

"So I don't know why people go and sit down on television and they try to misinterpret what we say here, because politics is coming," he said.

Battle for Senate presidency

The 11th National Assembly is expected to be inaugurated in June 2027, about six months after the general elections holding in January and February.

The inauguration will follow a proclamation by the president of the country.

At the inauguration, newly elected senators will take their oaths of office and elect the senate president and deputy senate president as part of their first official duties.

The senate president is Nigeria's third-highest political officeholder, after the president and vice president, while the deputy senate president is also one of the country's senior legislative leaders.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Akpabio, who currently occupies the Senate presidency, was elected by his colleagues in June 2023. He is seeking to retain the position in the 11th National Assembly after the 2027 elections.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the senate president has openly asked President Tinubu to support his bid for re-election as leader of the 11th Senate.

Mr Akpabio made the request at the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council at the State House, Abuja.

However, his ambition could face competition from other political heavyweights.

There have been speculations that Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, an ally of President Bola Tinubu, is considering a bid for the Senate presidency after completing his tenure as governor.

Mr Uzodimma is the APC candidate for Imo West Senatorial District in the 16 January National Assembly election. He represented the district from 2011 to 2019 before winning the governorship election in 2020.

Similarly, Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North) is also believed to be interested in the position.