South Africa: City Power Seeks Army Help Against Copper Thieves - South African News Briefs - October 16, 2026

press review

City Power Seeks Army Help to Combat Copper Theft

Johannesburg City Power has asked the Defence Ministry to deploy the army to help combat copper theft and vandalism at its infrastructure, following repeated fires at the Central Substation in Marshalltown, reports EWN. The damage has destroyed millions of rands worth of equipment and left residents without electricity for weeks. City Power is replacing damaged equipment and installing new cables, but fears thieves will return. The utility is also seeking police assistance with tunnel inspections and stricter regulation of precious metal sales.

Alleged Pastor and Co-Accused Back in Court Over Baby’s Death

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Self-proclaimed pastor Caiphus Mkhawane and his co-accused, Ntsako Mathebula and Amanda Mnguni, are set to appear in the Atteridgeville Magistrates' Court in Pretoria in connection with the death of a four-month-old baby, reports SABC News. The trio face charges including conspiracy to commit murder and fraud. Mkhawane faces additional allegations of rape, human trafficking, kidnapping and premeditated murder. The case was postponed for legal aid representation and bail investigations. The National Prosecuting Authority said it remains committed to holding perpetrators of gender-based violence accountable.

Fadiel Adams Case Set for Pretrial Conference

National Coloured Congress MP Fadiel Adams is set to appear in the Pinetown Magistrates' Court in Durban for a pretrial conference in his case involving three counts of fraud and two counts of defeating the ends of justice, reports EWN. Adams is accused of visiting two awaiting-trial inmates at Westville Prison in November 2024 and January 2025 and conducting audio-recorded interviews without authorisation. The inmates have since been convicted of separate murders. Prosecutors allege the visits may have interfered with police work, but Adams maintains he did nothing wrong.

More South African news