Nigeria: 2027 - On Election Day, APC Will Realise They've Made Very Serious Mistakes - Kwankwaso

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the Nigeria Democratic Congress's 2027 vice-presidential candidate, argued that the governors and President Tinubu were joining forces ahead of the 2027 general elections because they lacked confidence in their ability to win re-election on their own.

The 2027 vice-presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has tackled 31 Nigerian governors for backing President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid instead of working in their states.

Mr Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State, spoke on Channels TV's Politics Today on Thursday night.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that at least 31 governors have publicly endorsed the 2027 re-election bid of Mr Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

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Some of the governors - such as Osun State's Ademola Adeleke and Anambra's Charles Soludo - are not members of the APC.

Speaking on the Channels TV show, Mr Kwankwaso argued that both the governors and Mr Tinubu were teaming up ahead of the 2027 general elections because they lacked confidence in winning re-elections on their own.

"I think a lot of mistakes were being made by the governors to the extent that they themselves believe that they are not competent enough to win elections on their own.

"Therefore, they had to lean towards the president. And I believe the president also believes that he can't do it himself. He has to lean towards the governors," he said.

'APC and governors are worried about NDC, Peter Obi's popularity'

Mr Kwankwaso boasted that the NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is very popular in Southern Nigeria ahead of the 2027 elections.

He also argued that the NDC had gained a strong presence in northern Nigeria and that the party now has a "formidable team" given that many Nigerians seeking to solve the country's problems are with the party.

The former governor believes the NDC's popularity has become a concern for the governors backing Mr Tinubu's re-election bid.

"I believe that there is no governor who is not concerned about the popularity of our candidate, the ticket itself, and of course our party.

"So I personally believe that the governors don't understand the dynamics now. But I believe that on election day, they will realise that the APC has made very serious mistakes over the years," he said.

'Hardship and insecurity will make Tinubu and the APC fail'

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Mr Kwankwaso argued that Mr Tinubu and the APC's popularity have diminished due to growing hardship and insecurity across the country.

"The issue of security, especially in northern Nigeria. The issue of poverty, everybody is very much aware of it.

"You can see that the major issues in this country are not being addressed," he said.

Continuing, the politician said: "People are in a very difficult situation today. Many of them have left their villages and towns and have been away for many years now.

"But I can tell you, outside here, and even here in Abuja, people are very angry. And people are looking for a way out."

The NDC vice-presidential candidate then expressed concern that the ruling APC might rig the 2027 election.

"Normally, as politicians, if they (APC) realise that they are not popular and that they are not being loved by their people, the tendency is for them to start thinking of ways and manners (to rig the elections).

"And we have heard many of them, especially the people around them, that as usual, they are boasting that even if they get 1,000, they will write the result for themselves," he said.