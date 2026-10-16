Nigeria: One in Four Children Under Five Stunted in Akwa Ibom, Survey Shows

A national survey found that 24.1 per cent of children under five in Akwa Ibom are stunted. In response, the state is establishing nutrition committees across all 31 local government areas to tackle chronic malnutrition.

Nearly one in four children under five in Akwa Ibom State is stunted, highlighting the scale of chronic malnutrition confronting the state as the government moves to coordinate nutrition interventions across its 31 local government areas.

The 2023-2024 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) puts the prevalence of stunting in Akwa Ibom at 24.1 per cent, confirming figures cited by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). Nationally, 40 per cent of children under five are stunted, according to the survey.

Stunting occurs when children are too short for their age because of chronic undernutrition. It can impair physical growth and brain development, undermine learning and affect productivity in adulthood.

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The figures were highlighted on Tuesday during the inauguration of Local Government Committees on Food and Nutrition across Akwa Ibom's 31 local government areas.

The Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning organised the event in Uyo in collaboration with UNICEF.

UNICEF's nutrition specialist, Oluniyi Oyedokun, said the state's stunting burden required coordinated action to address the factors responsible for childhood malnutrition.

He explained that stunting is linked to inadequate nutrition, particularly during the first 1,000 days of a child's life, from conception to the second birthday.

The period is critical for physical growth and brain development. Prolonged nutritional deprivation during this stage can have lasting consequences for children's health and development.

Mr Oyedokun warned that stunted children face an increased risk of impaired cognitive development, poor school performance, frequent illnesses and reduced productivity in adulthood.

He said establishing nutrition committees in all 31 local government areas was intended to bring interventions closer to communities and strengthen implementation of the National Policy on Food and Nutrition.

He called for collaboration among the health, agriculture, education, water and sanitation sectors, noting that tackling malnutrition requires action beyond the health sector.

The Akwa Ibom State Government said the committees would coordinate, monitor and implement nutrition interventions in their respective local government areas.

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The Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Nsikan Nkan, said the inauguration of the 217-member committees aligned with Governor Umo Eno's ARISE Agenda, which prioritises human capital development and a healthy, productive population.

The committees are expected to improve coordination among relevant government agencies and other stakeholders in addressing food insecurity and malnutrition at the grassroots.