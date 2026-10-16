South Africa: Masemola Back As Police Commissioner After Ramaphosa Lifts Suspension

Masemola was placed on precautionary suspension in April 2026 after appearing in court on charges linked to a R360-million police health services tender.

Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane has served as acting National Police Commissioner, and Ramaphosa says she served with distinction.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has lifted the suspension of National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, who will resume his full duties on Monday, 19 October.

The Presidency made the announcement on Friday.

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Ramaphosa and Masemola agreed in April 2026 that Masemola would be deemed to be on precautionary suspension. This followed his appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on charges of contravening the Public Finance Management Act. The charges were linked to a R360-million police health services tender awarded to Medicare24.

National Director of Public Prosecutions Andy Mothibi ordered the charges to be withdrawn after a review found no reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution on 15 September. The Pretoria Magistrate's Court formally withdrew the charges on 22 September.

Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, the police's chief financial officer, was appointed acting National Police Commissioner when Masemola was suspended.

Ramaphosa thanked her and said she served with distinction in the interim.

"The President welcomes the National Police Commissioner on his return to his full duties," presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.

The South African Policing Union had urged Ramaphosa to lift the suspension after the charges were withdrawn. After the withdrawal, Masemola told the media that he had not heard from the president.

The National Prosecuting Authority has also referred the case to the oversight judge of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption, to look into whether there was any malice behind the original charges.