Nigeria: 2027 - Tinubu Issues Fresh Directive, Orders Security Agencies to Rescue All Kidnapped Victims

16 October 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

The minister also dismissed allegations that underage recruits were being enlisted into the armed forces.

President Bola Tinubu has directed security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue all kidnapped victims and eliminate terrorist and bandit camps across the country.

The Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, disclosed this while briefing journalists after a security meeting with the President at the State House, Abuja.

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He said the meeting reviewed the security situation in the country, with particular attention to preparations for the forthcoming elections, stressing that the president was committed to ensuring a peaceful, free, fair and credible electoral process.

According to the minister, security agencies have been directed to provide adequate protection for Nigerians to exercise their voting rights without fear or intimidation.

He assured Nigerians that security personnel would remain professional and neutral, giving all political parties and candidates equal opportunities throughout the electoral process.

The minister also dismissed allegations that underage recruits were being enlisted into the armed forces, insisting that the military maintained professional recruitment standards.

Mr Musa said the federal government was strengthening the capacity of security agencies through recruitment, training and the procurement of modern equipment, including new aircraft and helicopters expected to be commissioned by the President.

He added that the recent salary increase for members of the armed forces reflected the President's commitment to improving the welfare of security personnel, noting that the welfare of other security agencies was also receiving attention.

The defence minister called on Nigerians to support security agencies by reporting suspicious activities and the misconduct of security personnel, emphasising that maintaining peace and security was a collective responsibility.

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