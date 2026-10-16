Nigeria: Suspected Bandit Arrested After Foiled Ambush in Plateau

Security personnel recovered an AK-47 rifle after foiling an ambush on a school staff member and his son in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, according to BYM.

Security personnel have arrested a suspected bandit and recovered an AK-47 rifle after foiling an ambush on a school staff member and his son in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, according to the Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM).

The victims, identified as Gyang Luka, a staff member of Eliztor Private School, and his son, were travelling on a motorcycle along the Dorowa Babuje axis on Thursday when suspected bandits attacked them.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Rwang Tengwong, the association commended personnel of Operation Enduring Peace, also known as the Special Task Force, for their swift response to the attack.

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The association said the military response led to the arrest of one of the suspected attackers and the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, while other members of the gang escaped towards a settlement in Jong, Ropp District of Barkin Ladi LGA.

BYM urged the military to sustain its efforts through intensified patrols and intelligence-led operations to track down the fleeing suspects and dismantle the networks responsible for attacks in the area.

It also called for a comprehensive investigation into the activities of suspected armed groups operating in the area, particularly those allegedly responsible for attacks on residents.

The association expressed concern about a video circulating on social media that allegedly shows members of a Berom militia preparing to attack Fulani communities.

It questioned the authenticity of the footage, which it described as potentially manipulated using artificial intelligence, and warned that its circulation could misrepresent the circumstances surrounding the incident and heighten tensions between communities.

"The footage may have been circulated to mislead the public, and the Association urges the military to invite its creator for questioning," the statement said.

BYM said the circumstances surrounding the operation, which it said involved security personnel and local vigilantes, raised questions about the authenticity and purpose of the video.

The association warned that the circulation of unverified footage could undermine accountability, fuel communal tensions and divert attention from the security challenges confronting Plateau State and other parts of the country.

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It urged security agencies, media organisations and social media users to verify videos and other materials purporting to show attacks before sharing them.

The group also called for accountability where investigations establish that individuals deliberately circulated misleading material capable of aggravating tensions or undermining security efforts.

BYM maintained that protecting lives and property should remain the priority and urged security agencies to use the reported arrest as an opportunity to pursue other suspects and dismantle the networks behind attacks on residents.