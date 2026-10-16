South Africa: Madlanga Commission No-Show Witness Nabbed At OR Tambo Airport Boarding Flight Out of South Africa

A suspect has been arrested for failing to appear as a witness at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. He was detained just before boarding a flight out of South Africa and is now headed to a dock in a Pretoria court.

A suspect was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport as he was about to leave the country, and his travel plans now include heading to a court to face charges for failing to appear at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The police have not yet named the suspect, and this detail will be added to this developing story once he has been in court.

He was expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Friday, 16 October 2026.

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'International flight'

According to a South African Police Service (SAPS) statement, the suspect, 49, was taken into custody late on Thursday, "moments before he was due to board an international flight".

The SAPS statement read: "The suspect was arrested for failing to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry."

#sapsHQ [49-YEAR-OLD MAN ARRESTED AT OR TAMBO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT FOR FAILING TO APPEAR BEFORE MADLANGA COMMISSION] The Commissions Recommendations Task Team (CRTT) has arrested a 49yr-old man at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday evening, 15/10, moments before he was due to board an international flight. The suspect was arrested for failing to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. He is expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrates' Court this morning,...