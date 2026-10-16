Nigeria: Scam Alert! Ignore Posts Advertising Nigeria Customs Service's Recruitment 'Replacement Form'

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is the government agency responsible for controlling goods entering and leaving the country.

In August 2026, the service released the final list of successful candidates for its 2024/25 recruitment exercise. It also announced plans for another recruitment exercise, set to start later in 2026.

Against this backdrop, posts began circulating on social media, claiming that a "Nigeria Customs replacement form" for 2025/26 was available.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The posts directed interested applicants to contact different numbers for more information.

But has the NCS released a replacement form, and can Nigerians get it via these posts? We checked.

Beware of scam

Several signs suggest the posts are designed to scam unsuspecting job seekers.

First, they list different numbers. If the alleged form were available, applicants would expect to find it on the service's official website or at its offices.

Second, some posts encourage users to contact an unnamed "officer" for the "purchasing of the form". This is a common tactic scammers use to steal people's money.

More importantly, we searched the service's website and social media accounts and found no official announcement confirming that such a form exists.

In a warning on its verified Facebook page, the NCS flagged a fake page using its name. One of the fake page's posts also claimed the "replacement form" was available. The NCS shared this post, stamped "SCAM ALERT" in red.

The service also advised the public to verify information through its official communication channels.

Read our guide on how to spot and avoid similar scams.