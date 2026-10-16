South Africa: Fake - Graphic Claiming South African Political Party DA 'Welcomes All Asylum Seekers From Africa' Is AI-Generated

IN SHORT: A graphic featuring prominent Democratic Alliance members Helen Zille and Leon Schreiber claims that the party is welcoming "all asylum seekers from Africa". But the graphic has been debunked as fake and shows signs of being AI-generated.

A graphic circulating widely on social media in South Africa appears to show two high-ranking members of the Democratic Alliance (DA), Helen Zille and Leon Schreiber, shaking hands with several people.

Zille is a veteran South African politician and the DA's mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, a city in the country's Gauteng province. Schreiber is South Africa's minister of home affairs.

The graphic reads: "The DA welcomes all asylum seekers from Africa through the DA minister of home affairs, Leon Schreiber."

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The graphic displays the correct logo, branding and colouring of the DA, creating the impression that it was created and shared by the political party.

Background and context

The graphic emerged months after the constitutional court declared certain provisions of the Refugees Act unlawful, saying the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) should accept asylum applications regardless of how applicants entered the country.

The graphic is also circulating as the country gears up for the local government elections, scheduled for 4 November 2026. (Note: Read Africa Check's explainer on the elections here.)

In late September, the DHA instructed its refugee reception offices to accept applications from undocumented and irregular entrants, prompting immediate backlash over possible overcrowding and misinformation about the rights of asylum seekers.

In October, the department retracted its statement and temporarily suspended the directive amid violent anti-migrant protests in parts of the country. It said it would create a new biometric platform where asylum seekers can apply.

But is the circulating graphic genuine? We checked.

Ignore AI-generated graphic

A few clues suggest the graphic circulating online was generated with artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

The centre of the image shows what appears to be Zille's hand, but it lacks shape and detail. Schreiber also appears to be shaking someone's hand, but it is unclear whose.

Just behind Zille, a face has unnatural, distorted features.

Another clear clue is that the man in the graphic has similar features to Schreiber, but does not look like him.

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The users who shared the graphic also provided no evidence to support the claim. We searched the DA's website and social media accounts and found no sign of the graphic.

Most importantly, the department has debunked the graphic, while Zille called it "fake news".

Debunking AI-generated content

False information continues to spread online ahead of the local government elections; here's how you can spot AI-generated content:

Look for obvious visual errors: check for blurred faces or unnatural-looking backgrounds; these are dead giveaways.

check for blurred faces or unnatural-looking backgrounds; these are dead giveaways. Unusual text: AI struggles with text; look for spelling errors, words that morph into one another, or text that looks like gibberish. These can be a big red flag.

AI struggles with text; look for spelling errors, words that morph into one another, or text that looks like gibberish. These can be a big red flag. Unlikely images: Be wary of pictures of prominent politicians doing something they're unlikely to do. A reverse image search here can lead you straight to the facts.

Be wary of pictures of prominent politicians doing something they're unlikely to do. A reverse image search here can lead you straight to the facts. Watermark giveaway: AI-generated content is often made with free apps that leave a watermark; if you see this simple giveaway, keep scrolling.

For more fact-checks, explainers and analyses, visit Africa Check's hub on South Africa's 2026 local government elections.