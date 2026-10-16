South Africa: Panel Recommends 'Removal' of Athletics SA President Over Credit Card Abuse

Athletics South Africa president James Moloi has been found to have used his ASA credit facility as a 'personal slush card'.

Suspended Athletics South Africa (ASA) president James Moloi treated the federation's credit card "like his own personal slush card", an independent disciplinary panel has found.

The panel, chaired by retired Judge President Basheer Waglay, found Moloi misused the federation's corporate credit card and has recommended that he be removed from office.

The charge sheet accused him of using the card for personal purchases including liquor, clothing, an electronic device, a cash advance, groceries, meals, travel, fuel and tyres. The panel found that, at the very least, the transactions it examined were "personal, unauthorised or unsubstantiated".

In its 55-page findings, dated 6 October 2026, the panel's report was scathing. It said the evidence painted "a picture of a president treating the corporate credit card as his own personal slush card, available for whatever or whenever he needed it, provided that he marked the transaction as business-related."

The panel found that Moloi had also misappropriated ASA assets.

It also found him guilty of receiving a dual benefit of drawing an R18,000 monthly president's allowance for April 2024 while continuing to use the card that the allowance was meant to replace.

The case began at a meeting of the parliamentary sport, arts and...