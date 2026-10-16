South Africa: Girl, 11, Who Survived Mass Shooting Still Has Bullet Lodged Near Her Spine

When a gunman opened fire on ANC Youth League members in Katlehong, killing four people, an 11-year-old girl buying sweets was among the surviving victims.

It had been an ordinary Tuesday. Eleven-year-old Grace Ndlovu* had returned from school that afternoon and eaten lunch before going to buy sweets at a spaza shop around the corner from her home.

Just before 6pm, her grandmother, Queen Mkhonto, heard gunshots. The sound startled those inside the house.

Grace was at the shop when she heard the gunfire. She didn't see what had happened but realised she had been shot.

ANC Youth League members were attending a memorial nearby. As people scattered, Grace noticed that a 14-year-old boy had also been wounded.

"I saw that he was bleeding and realised the bullet went in his hand and came out the other side," the child recalled.

Katlehong community members are still reeling from the mass shooting that claimed the lives of four ANC Youth League members on Tuesday night, 13 October 2026.

Seven people were wounded during the shooting. Two young men were fatally wounded at the scene, while another two succumbed to their gunshot injuries later in hospital.

Read more Four dead after gunman opens fire at ANCYL Ekurhuleni memorial October 14, 2026 Two children, aged 11 and 12, are among the three survivors.

Grace is...