Kenya: NCIC, IEBC Launch Civic Education Drive to Curb Hate Speech Ahead of 2027 Polls

Nairobi — The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) have launched a civic education programme aimed at promoting peaceful participation and tackling hate speech and misinformation ahead of Kenya's 2027 General Election.

The initiative, launched at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi in partnership with the Evangelical Alliance of Kenya and the Kenya National Prayer and Transformation Movement, seeks to equip citizens with knowledge of their rights and responsibilities as the country prepares for the next elections.

NCIC Chairperson Bishop Dr Kepha Nyamweya Omae said informed citizens were central to national cohesion, responsible leadership and peaceful elections.

"He urged Kenyans to verify information before sharing it, reject hate speech and misinformation, exercise their rights responsibly and hold leaders accountable," NCIC said.

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The programme, held under the theme "My Country, My Responsibility," is designed to extend civic and voter education to communities at the grassroots, encouraging citizens to participate peacefully in democratic processes.

IEBC Commissioner Dr Alutalala Mukhwana, representing Commission Chairperson Erastus Ethekon, highlighted the importance of civic and voter education in strengthening constitutional awareness and public participation.

The partnership brings together electoral and cohesion institutions with faith-based organisations to promote responsible citizenship and inclusive participation in the electoral process.

The initiative comes as preparations build towards the 2027 General Election, when public awareness of electoral rights, political responsibility and the dangers of inflammatory communication will be important to maintaining peaceful democratic participation.

NCIC said it remained committed to working with faith-based organisations and other stakeholders to strengthen national cohesion and support peaceful participation in the polls.