Nigeria: CAF's 15-Man Team Storms Nigeria for Inspection of Facilities

A 15-man team from the headquarters of the Confederation of African Football will arrive Nigeria today (Friday) for a second and final inspection of facilities that Nigeria is putting up to host the 48th CAF Ordinary General Assembly and the 2026 CAF Awards.

The 48th CAF Ordinary General Assembly will take place at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja on Saturday, 21st November while the 2026 CAF Awards - the biggest football awards ceremony on the African continent - is slated for the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts, Lagos on Monday, 7th December.

During the first inspection that took place 31st July - 4th August, the CAF officials interacted with executives of various institutions and agencies that will be involved in the hosting of the events, in Lagos and Abuja, and agreed on regular communication towards mutual understanding and agreements that would guarantee seamless, innovative and futuristic events.

The 15-man team, which will be led by CAF's Head of Safety and Security, Dr. Christian Emeruwa, will land in Lagos this afternoon, and is scheduled to further assess and have robust and meaningful engagements with executives of the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts, Eko Hotel & Suites and Murtala Muhammed International Airport, and officials of the Lagos State Government.

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In Abuja, the team will further assess and engage with top executives of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Transcorp Hilton Hotel and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport. They will also pay courtesy visits to the Chairman and Director General of the National Sports Commission.

The CAF delegation will be led round the Lagos and Abuja inspections by a six-man team of the Nigeria Football Federation, led by Dr. Ademola Olajire.