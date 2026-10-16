Liberia: Lima Hosts Eswatini Delegation On Ship Registry Development

Monrovia-The Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA) has received a high-level delegation from the Kingdom of Eswatini for a weeklong working visit aimed at strengthening institutional cooperation and sharing knowledge on maritime administration and ship registration.

A LiMA statement said the visit is intended to support Eswatini's efforts to establish its own Maritime Authority and Ship Registry, using Liberia's experience in the international shipping industry as a guide.

During the visit, the delegation is expected to learn about Liberia's practices in ship registration, maritime safety oversight, regulatory compliance, and the development of a competitive maritime program.

Welcoming the delegation, Atty. Darlington Duoe, Director of International Affairs at LiMA, expressed optimism about the engagement, emphasizing the importance of constructive discussions and practical outcomes that would benefit both countries.

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Duoe said the working visit provides an opportunity for the two countries to strengthen cooperation and exchange knowledge on matters related to maritime governance and administration.

In special remarks, LiMA's Deputy Commissioner for Domestic Vessel Registration and Safety, John F. Harvey Jr., highlighted Liberia's longstanding reputation in the international shipping industry.

Harvey said Liberia's success in building one of the world's trusted ship registries resulted from deliberate planning, sustained institutional commitment, and adherence to international maritime standards.

He emphasized that the country's achievements were not realized overnight but developed over many years through institutional growth, a serious approach to shipping, and consistent enforcement of maritime rules and regulations.

According to Harvey, establishing a ship registry alone is not enough to earn and maintain credibility in the global maritime industry.

He said countries must also develop strong regulatory institutions, effective enforcement systems, and a commitment to international standards governing maritime safety and operations.

His remarks highlighted the importance of building the necessary legal, administrative, and regulatory structures to ensure that a maritime authority can operate effectively and gain international confidence.

For Eswatini, the engagement offers an opportunity to learn from Liberia's experience as it works toward establishing its maritime administration and ship registry.

The working visit also reflects the importance of cooperation among countries in developing maritime institutions and strengthening their capacity to meet international shipping requirements.

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Through the exchange, Liberia and Eswatini are seeking to identify practical lessons and areas of cooperation that could support the development of Eswatini's maritime program.

The outcome of the visit will depend on how the knowledge and recommendations gathered during the engagement are applied as Eswatini advances its plans to establish the necessary maritime institutions and regulatory systems.