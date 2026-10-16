Namibia: Police Search for Madjiedt's Missing Body Parts

The Namibian Police are continuing the search for missing body parts of 27-year-old Danelize Madjiedt, whose dismembered remains were discovered along the Daan Viljoen road in the Otjomuise area on 5 October.

Acting Inspector General of the Namibian Police, Anne-Marie Nainda, confirmed yesterday during a press conference that forensic DNA testing conducted on 12 October identified the remains as belonging to Madjiedt.

Madjiedt was reported missing on 30 August, and her family was informed of the identification on 13 October.

"Persons of interest are currently subjected to investigative processes. Search efforts to recover the missing body parts remain active, as well as to bring the perpetrator/s to book," Nainda said.

She assured the public that the police remain committed to pursuing justice, protecting vulnerable persons, and ensuring accountability in accordance with the law.

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