Somalia's Govt Welcomes Election Timetable and Urges Political Dialogue

Mogadishu — Somalia's federal government on Thursday welcomed an election timetable announced by the Independent National Electoral and Boundaries Commission, covering elections for both houses of parliament and the president.

In a statement dated October 15, 2026, the government described the timetable as an important step towards implementing the electoral process and strengthening democracy in the country.

The government said it had spent the past 18 months offering opportunities for consultation and negotiations aimed at helping Somali political stakeholders reach agreement on key national issues, particularly the electoral process.

It said the consultations would continue, adding that it remained committed to securing a broad-based understanding among the country's political actors.

The government described its support for the election timetable and its continued commitment to dialogue as complementary efforts that would help preserve stability, strengthen national unity and safeguard citizens' constitutional rights.

It called on all political stakeholders to engage in consultations in good faith and with a sense of national responsibility, urging them to work together to ensure peaceful elections that strengthen public confidence and Somalia's state institutions.

The statement comes amid political differences over Somalia's electoral process, including disagreements over the proposed arrangements and calls for an inclusive political agreement.