Algeria: Somalia, Algeria Seek Closer Parliamentary Ties Through Friendship Committee

16 October 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's ambassador to Algeria, Yusuf Ahmed Hassan, has met the speaker of Algeria's parliament, Dr. Khalida Boufdaach, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation between the two countries' legislative bodies.

The meeting focused on ways to deepen diplomatic ties between Somalia and Algeria, with both officials discussing closer parliamentary cooperation on issues of mutual interest.

They also agreed to establish a parliamentary friendship committee bringing together representatives of the Somali and Algerian legislatures, aimed at strengthening relations between the two institutions and promoting cooperation and the exchange of expertise.

Somalia's House of the People speaker, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, is also expected to make an official visit to Algeria as part of efforts to advance cooperation and relations between the two countries.

The meeting reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen diplomatic engagement between Somalia and Algeria, including through closer institutional ties and greater cooperation between their respective parliaments.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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