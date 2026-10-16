Somalia, UN Discuss Flood Risks and Humanitarian Response Amid Super El Niño Concerns

16 October 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) chief, Mohamud Moallim Abdulle, has met senior United Nations officials to discuss the country's humanitarian situation and preparations for potential flooding linked to heavy rains associated with Super El Niño.

The meeting brought together George Conway, Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia, and Crispen Rukasha, head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Somalia.

Discussions focused on the risk of river flooding, with signs of rising water levels raising concerns about possible inundation in several areas, according to a statement on the meeting.

The officials also discussed strengthening early warning systems, emergency response mechanisms and coordination between the Somali government and humanitarian partners to reduce the impact of flooding and ensure timely assistance reaches vulnerable communities at risk.

The meeting also addressed how fighting in Buurhakaba on Thursday could affect humanitarian aid delivery and people affected by the conflict.

The discussions come as Somalia prepares for potential weather-related emergencies that could threaten lives, displace families and disrupt access to essential services and humanitarian assistance.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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