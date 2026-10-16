Ghana: Afienya Industrial Park Project Takes Off · Pres Mahama Cuts Sod, Unveils U.S.$10bn Plan to Boost Jobs, Industry

PRESIDENT John Dramani Mahama has announced that the government will, from next year, roll out a US$10 billion New Economy Programme aimed at boosting production, creating jobs and accelerating industrial transformation.

Under the programme, the government will invest US$2 billion every year for four years into the most productive sectors of the economy.

"The New Economy Programme will be a US$10 billion programme over four years, and it means that we are going to invest US$2 billion every year for four years into the most productive sectors of the economy that will create jobs," President Mahama said.

He disclosed that half of the investment would go into agriculture and agro-processing, with the remainder supporting industry and the infrastructure that links producers to markets.

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