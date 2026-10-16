Ghana: Afienya Industrial Park Project Takes Off · Pres Mahama Cuts Sod, Unveils U.S.$10bn Plan to Boost Jobs, Industry

16 October 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

PRESIDENT John Dramani Mahama has announced that the government will, from next year, roll out a US$10 billion New Economy Programme aimed at boosting production, creating jobs and accelerating industrial transformation.

Under the programme, the government will invest US$2 billion every year for four years into the most productive sectors of the economy.

"The New Economy Programme will be a US$10 billion programme over four years, and it means that we are going to invest US$2 billion every year for four years into the most productive sectors of the economy that will create jobs," President Mahama said.

He disclosed that half of the investment would go into agriculture and agro-processing, with the remainder supporting industry and the infrastructure that links producers to markets.

Related Articles

President Mahama announced this yesterday when he cut sod for the construction of a new free zones enclave at Afienya in the Ningo-Prampram Municipality of the Greater Accra Region. Read More.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.