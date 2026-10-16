Malawi: Gold Rush or Gold Bust? Malawi's Smuggling Crackdown Faces Credibility Test

Malawi's latest bid to turn gold into a lifeline for its struggling economy is facing uncomfortable questions about the evidence on which it has been built.

A state-backed scheme designed to intercept gold before it is smuggled out of the country rests on a headline-grabbing claim that $100 million worth of the precious metal is lost annually through illegal trade. Yet, according to an analysis by Collins Mtika for the Mail & Guardian and the Centre for Investigative Journalism Malawi, the figure has never been publicly explained.

The programme, spearheaded by the Malawi Mining Investment Company (Mamico), aims to buy gold from artisanal miners operating at roughly 100 sites nationwide, funnel it through buying centres in Lilongwe, Kasungu and Nkhotakota, and ultimately sell it to the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM).

But a closer examination of the numbers reveals a troubling inconsistency.

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Earlier this year, Mamico reported findings from a month-long assessment which estimated that more than $700 million worth of gold was being lost each year through illicit activity and identified 81 illegal mining sites.

The latest estimate is seven times lower. At the same time, the number of mining locations linked to the programme has increased to around 100.

The analysis asks a simple question: which number is accurate?

Without a published methodology, there is no way to test either claim. For a project requiring hundreds of billions of kwacha in public and private financing, that gap matters.

Mamico says it will need K85 billion to fund its first three months of operations and around K300 billion annually thereafter. The company has enlisted FDH Bank and NBS Bank as partners, but key parts of the commercial framework are still unresolved.

Most notably, the arrangement depends on an offtake agreement with the RBM that has yet to be concluded.

The uncertainty extends beyond the figures.

The analysis points to potential duplication between Mamico's planned operations and an existing RBM gold-purchasing initiative run through the Export Development Fund.

By September, that programme had already acquired about 1.63 tonnes of gold, raising questions about whether the government is creating parallel structures within the same market.

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There is also a more fundamental challenge. Artisanal miners will only sell through official channels if they can secure competitive prices and prompt payment.

If unofficial traders offer better deals, the incentive to bypass the formal system remains intact, regardless of how many buying centres are established.

Yet the pressure to make the project work is immense.

Malawi's foreign exchange position remains fragile. Official reserves stood at $600.6 million in September, enough to cover just 2.4 months of imports, below the internationally recognised three-month benchmark.

Gold has emerged as one of the few commodities capable of generating substantial foreign currency earnings. In April alone, the RBM exported 589.95 kilogrammes of locally purchased gold valued at $75.09 million.

For ministers and policymakers, the allure is obvious: bring more gold into formal channels and bolster dwindling reserves.

But as Mtika's analysis suggests, the success of the strategy may hinge less on ambition than on transparency.

Until Mamico discloses how it calculated its smuggling estimates, clarifies how it will coexist with existing state-run gold programmes, and produces verifiable data on production, purchases and exports, the initiative will continue to face a credibility problem.

For now, the government's gold rush is asking the public to trust numbers it has yet to prove.