Malawi: 'Justice for the Zolozolo Child' - Groups Demand Maximum Sentence

Two child rights groups have demanded swift justice over the sexual abuse and murder of a four-year-old girl in Zolozolo Township, calling it a test of Malawi's child protection system.

The Child Advocacy Centre (CHACE) and the Women Human Rights Defenders Network - Malawi (WHRDN-Malawi) issued a joint statement on 14 October 2026. They said the crime violates the Constitution.

What happened

According to the statement, the girl disappeared at about 6:30pm on 9 October while playing with other children in the township.

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After an overnight search by her family and neighbours, her body was found the next morning in an unfinished building nearby. Medical findings, the groups said, showed she had been sexually abused and killed.

Police have arrested three suspects. The groups praised the quick action but said arrests alone are not enough. The three have not been named in the statement, and no one has been convicted.

"Isolated arrests are insufficient in addressing the escalating levels of violence against children in Malawi," the groups said. "Justice must not only be pursued; it must be seen to be done, promptly and decisively."

Five demands

The groups cited Section 23 of the Constitution, which protects children from abuse and cruel or degrading treatment, and the Child Care, Protection and Justice Act (2010). They called for:

A thorough, professional and fast investigation and prosecution by the police, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Judiciary.

The DPP to send the case to the High Court and seek the maximum penalty on conviction, to send "a clear deterrent message".

The Ministry of Gender, the Malawi Human Rights Commission, the National Children's Commission and other child protection bodies to monitor the case and support the family.

Local authorities, traditional and faith leaders, community policing forums and school committees to strengthen child safeguarding, including tackling risks such as abandoned and unfinished buildings.

The case to spur renewed national action against child sexual abuse, exploitation, trafficking and murder.

Timing

The groups noted the killing comes as Malawi prepares to mark the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. They said it was "deeply disturbing" that a four-year-old had suffered such violence at such a time.

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They said they would monitor the case, support the family and keep pushing until justice is delivered. "No child should have to pay with their life because systems failed to protect them," the statement said.