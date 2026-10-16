Malawi: MCP's Chakwera Gamble Exposes a Party Torn Between Renewal and Nostalgia

The Malawi Congress Party has settled on an answer to one of the questions that has hung over the opposition since its election defeat: it wants Lazarus Chakwera to lead it back into battle in 2030, even if that means rewriting the party's constitution.

Speaking on Thursday, MCP spokesperson Jessie Kabwila said the party was prepared to amend its rules to allow Chakwera to stand again, despite constitutional provisions that appear to prevent a former presidential candidate who has lost an election from leading the party into another contest.

Her remarks suggest that, within the MCP leadership at least, the debate over Chakwera's future is effectively over.

According to Kabwila, party structures from the grassroots to the National Executive Committee have concluded that the former president remains the opposition's strongest electoral asset.

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"This is not an opinion of someone," she said. "It is an opinion of representatives of the party from all the structures of the party."

The argument being advanced by the MCP is not merely one of loyalty. It is rooted in a belief that Chakwera's single term in office compares favourably with that of the administration that replaced him and that voters may yet be persuaded to give him another opportunity.

Yet the decision raises broader questions about the state of the party following its removal from power.

Election defeat often forces political movements into a period of introspection, producing demands for generational change and fresh leadership.

In the MCP's case, however, the instinct appears to be consolidation around a familiar figure rather than renewal.

Kabwila brushed aside concerns about constitutional constraints, arguing that rules are ultimately the product of human decisions and can therefore be changed when circumstances demand it.

Critics are likely to see that position differently. Constitutional rules are often tested not when they are convenient but when they become inconvenient.

The willingness to amend them for a particular political objective is likely to fuel accusations that the party is placing expediency ahead of principle.

The timing is especially significant because the MCP is already grappling with visible internal tensions.

Earlier this month, Kabwila publicly rebuked Vitumbiko Mumba after he argued that the party would need new leadership if it hoped to regain power.

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Political analysts have similarly questioned whether a party seeking to reconnect with voters can afford to appear reluctant to cultivate a new generation of leaders.

For now, the MCP leadership has made its calculation. It believes Chakwera remains its most credible route back to government and is prepared to clear any constitutional obstacles standing in his way.

Whether that reflects political realism or a failure to confront the lessons of electoral defeat may become one of the defining questions of Malawi's opposition politics over the next four years.