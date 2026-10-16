Ghana: Audit Irregularities Drop 62.9 Percent to Gh¢7.69bn - - Dep Finance Minister

FINANCIAL irregularities across five categories of public institutions declined by 62.9 per cent, from GH¢20.7 billion in 2024 to GH¢7.69 billion in 2025, the Deputy Minister of Finance, Mr Thomas Nyarko Ampem, has disclosed.

He attributed the reduction to preventive controls and accountability mechanisms introduced by the government to protect public funds.

Speaking at a conference in Accra yesterday to mark the 25th anniversary of the Institute of Internal Auditors Ghana (IIA Ghana), Mr Ampem said that although the measures were yielding results, the GH¢7.69 billion recorded in irregularities remained high.

He, therefore, urged internal auditors to strengthen preventive controls and accountability mechanisms further to reduce the figure and safeguard public resources.

Related Articles

Mr Ampem said internal auditing should go beyond identifying weaknesses after losses had occurred to helping institutions detect risks early and prevent irregularities. Read More.