Ghana: Court Sets Nov. 4 for Wontumi Bail Ruling

THE High Court in Accra will on November 4, 2026, rule on an application for bail filed by former Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

Mr Antwi-Boasiako is seeking bail pending his appeal against the 20-year prison sentence imposed on him for illegal mining.

His lead counsel, Samuel Atta Akyea, urged the court to grant bail, assuring it that his client would make himself available throughout the appeal proceedings.

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Mr Akyea said the appellant was a person of good standing who operated businesses employing hundreds of people and had consistently appeared before the court throughout the trial until his conviction and sentencing on July 2.

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The Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, opposed the application, arguing that Mr Antwi-Boasiako was a flight risk and could abscond if granted bail.

He maintained that the appellant's rights had not been violated and expressed confidence that the appellate court would uphold the High Court's decision.

Mr Antwi-Boasiako has appealed against both his conviction and sentence, asking the Court of Appeal to overturn the trial court's decision. Read More.